The World Council of Credit Unions and Credit Union National Associaiton have announced the theme for the 2017 version of International Credit Union Day: “Dreams Thrive Here.”
According to the Madison, Wis.-based WOCCU, the theme “celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement.”
