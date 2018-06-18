The Credit Union National Association today announced a trio of changes within the organization's advocacy and communications divisions, elevating three longtime employees to more senior titles and duties.

Mike Schenk, previously VP of research and analytics, has been named deputy chief advocacy officer for policy analysis and chief economist.

Trey Hawkins, formerly VP of political affairs, has been named deputy chief advocacy officer for political action. Having played an “instrumental role” in the growth of the Credit Union Legislative Action Council, CUNA’s political action committee.

Finally, Vicki Christner has been named VP of strategic communications after many years spearheading the agency's communications initiatives.

