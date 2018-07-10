CUNA Strategic Services and CU Solutions Group, a credit union service organization based in Livonia, Mich., have entered into a three-year strategic partnership aimed at providing credit unions and their members with top technology and marketing solutions.

Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group and the Michigan Credit Union League

“CU Solutions Group and CUNA Strategic Services have always had a strong working relationship, and share the same vision to continue to serve credit unions with unique solutions that help enhance the member experience and value to the membership,” CU Solutions Group President and CEO Dave Adams said in a statement. “This alliance expands on an existing agreement and lays a foundation for future shared investment and service delivery.”

“As credit union advocates, we are always seeking ways to help credit unions grow and serve their members more effectively,” said CUNA Strategic Services President Eric Gelly. “We are happy to expand our alliance with CUSG as a well-respected CUSO serving credit unions nationwide with unique technology, marketing and HR products.”

As part of the agreement, CUNA Strategic Services will provide marketing and support for the following CU Solutions Group products:

• ADA compliance

• Web design & hosting

• LifeSteps wallet

• Sprint (as part of the Sprint Credit Union Member Cash Rewards program)

• Intuit Turbo Tax Products (as part of the TurboTax Credit Union Members Discount program)

In addition to its work with CUNA Strategic Services, CU Solutions Group offers credit unions products and services in the fields of technology, marketing and HR performance, including web services, mobile applications, the Love My Credit Union Rewards program, Save To Win prize-linked savings and more. It is owned by more than 100 different investors, including the Michigan Credit Union League.