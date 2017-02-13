A new white paper from the Credit Union National Association calls into question the potential for increased premiums to the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.

The CUNA report, titled “NCUA’s Corporate Stabilization Program, An Update,” emphasizes that the Temporary Corporate Credit Union Stabilization Fund, which was originally projected to cost credit unions approximately $15 billion, is now expected to cost credit unions only about $6 billion, meaning credit unions should eventually receive refunds ranging from $3.5 to $5 billion in total.