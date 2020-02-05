CUNA recovering after ‘cyber incident’

The Credit Union National Association is recovering from what it called a “cyber incident” earlier this week.

A statement from the trade group said the event caused an outage impacting some IT systems. Upon discovery, a third-party expert was immediately brought in to take action on the matter.

“This is a business disruption issue,” the association said. “CUNA does not store Social Security numbers or credit card numbers of our members. Based on our investigation to date, we have no evidence to suggest that any data in our system – such as names, businesses addresses and email addresses – have been accessed.”

The FBI is reportedly investigating the issue and CUNA pledged to cooperate throughout the ongoing process. Some of the organization's offices were reportedly closed following the event but all facilities are said to have been reopened.

CUNA declined to answer additional questions on the matter. The National Credit Union Administration had no comment on the issue.