A new venture aims to make analytics more than just a buzz word for credit unions and turn it into a practical application at more institutions.
A representatives from CUNA Mutual Group’s new data analytics technology and services subsidiary, CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics, LLC, told Credit Union Journal the firm hopes to help CUs solve problems and stay relevant in a hypercompetitive marketplace.
