CUNA Mutual partners with MGIC for private mortgage insurance

CUNA Mutual Group is working with Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to provide private mortgage insurance to credit unions.

The private mortgage insurance program will be a partnership between the two and will be called CUNA Mutual Group Private Mortgage Insurance, provided by MGIC, according to a press release on Monday. Additional details on how the partnership will work were not disclosed, and CUNA Mutual and MGIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CUNA Mutual retreated from the mortgage insurance business in 2014 after selling its joint venture with PMI Mortgage Insurance to Arch Capital Group. That joint venture soured when PMI was put into receivership after it had to pay out too many claims during the Great Recession due to a surge in foreclosures. It subsequently declared bankruptcy.

The new program will insure credit unions against defaults on mortgages with loan-to-value ratios greater than 80%.

“Through our new partnership with MGIC, we can now protect credit unions from risk, so they can focus on helping more members reach their dreams of home ownership,” Laurie Winger, CUNA Mutual’s chief financial and product officer, said in the press release.

