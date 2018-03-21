CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics is partnering with Microsoft to create standardized cloud-based platform for the credit union industry, the credit union service organization announced today.

The new platform is intended to give credit union’s deeper insights into their business data and the ability to translate those insights into action. With expanded data models, AdvantEdge Analytics and other third-party vendors can create more possibilities for digital transformation at credit unions.

This is the next “major step” in AdvantEdge Analytics delivering innovation to the industry, CUNA Mutual President and CEO Robert Trunzo said in a press release.

“We are not only addressing the changing financial needs of credit unions and their members, we are leading the way by collaborating with one of the world’s most innovative companies,” Trunzo said. “This is an exciting time for our industry.”

As part of the partnership, AdvantEdge Analytics will co-present at Microsoft’s Business Applications Virtual Spring Launch Event on March 28, debuting this technology integration to an audience of business and technology leaders.

“We are excited to work with CUNA Mutual Group, combining their extensive financial services expertise with Microsoft’s expertise in business applications and analytics,” James Phillips, corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Applications Group, said in the release. “AdvantEdge Analytics provides compelling value to credit unions through their industry-focused application on top of Microsoft’s Common Data Model.”

Tim Peterson, president of AdvantEdge Analytics

AdvantEdge Analytics President Tim Peterson hopes to create an industry-leading platform with Microsoft that helps credit unions compete with fintechs and larger financial institutions.

“Combining Microsoft’s technology leadership and CUNA Mutual Group’s long-standing experience working with credit unions, together we will exponentially expand the industry’s ability to capture the full value of data analytics to meet and exceed the evolving needs of their members,” Peterson said in the release.