The Credit Union National Association's Awards Committee has named the 2017 winners for theD ora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award and the Desjardins Awards for Financial Education.
“On behalf of the CUNA Awards Committee, I would like to congratulate all of the 2017 CUNA Award winners, CUNA Awards Committee Chair Winona Nava said in a press release. "We had an impressive number of submissions this year and the quality of the program submissions once again impressed the committee with the ideas and projects credit unions have put in place in their communities. Please join the committee in congratulating this year’s winners and remember: It’s never too early to start thinking about submitting your own entry for 2018,”
The Dora Maxwell Awards were given to the following CUs separated by asset size:
Less than $50 Million in assets:
First: Patterson Federal Credit Union, Arkansas
Second: Sabattus Credit Union, Maine
Honorable mention: Tallahassee-Leon Federal Credit Union, Florida
$50 – 250 Million in assets:
First: Financial One Credit Union, Minnesota
Second: Cove Federal Credit Union, Kentucky
Honorable mention: West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania
$250 Million - $1 Billion in assets
First: Financial Center First Credit Union, Indiana
Second: First Choice America Credit Union, West Virginia
Honorable mention: First Commerce Credit Union, Florida
More than $1 billion
First: American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania
Second: BayPort Credit Union, Virginia
Honorable mention: Local Government Federal Credit Union, North Carolina
Chapter or Credit Union Group
First: Southwest Credit Union Outreach Alliance, Ohio
Dora Maxwell was an original signer of CUNA’s constitution and organized hundreds of credit unions throughout the U.S.
The Louise Herring Award was given to the following CUs separated by asset size:
Less than $50 Million in assets
First: Riverways Federal Credit Union, Missouri
Second: Tallahassee-Leon Federal Credit Union, Florida
Third: Financial Health Federal Credit Union, Indiana
$50 – 250 Million in assets
First: Public Service Credit Union, Michigan
Second: Health Center Credit Union, Georgia
Third: Electro Savings Credit Union, Missouri
$250 Million - $1 Billion in assets
First: St. Louis Community Credit Union, Missouri
Second: Financial Center First Credit Union, Indiana
Honorable mention: Freedom First Credit Union, Virginia
More than $1 Billion
First: Hanscom Federal Credit Union, Massachusetts
Second: Rogue Credit Union, Oregon
Honorable mention: GESA Credit Union, Washington
Louise Herring was also an original signer, and she was an Ohio delegate to the 1934 national credit union conference in Estes Park, Colo.
The Desjardins Award was given to the following CUs separated by asset size:
$50 – 250 Million in assets
First: Electro Savings Credit Union, Missouri
Second: Fort Lee Federal Credit Union, Virginia
Honorable mention: 360 Federal Credit Union, Connecticut
$250 Million - $1 Billion in assets
First: Financial Center First Credit Union, Indiana
Second: SPIRE Credit Union, Minnesota
Honorable mention: Alliance Catholic Credit Union, Michigan
More than $1 billion
First: Patelco Credit Union, California
Second: Michigan State University Federal CU, Michigan
Honorable mention: Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia
Alphonese Desjardins was the founder of the North American credit union movement.
