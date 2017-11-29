The Credit Union National Association's Awards Committee has named the 2017 winners for theD ora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award and the Desjardins Awards for Financial Education.

CUNA Awards Committee Chair Winona Nava

“On behalf of the CUNA Awards Committee, I would like to congratulate all of the 2017 CUNA Award winners, CUNA Awards Committee Chair Winona Nava said in a press release. "We had an impressive number of submissions this year and the quality of the program submissions once again impressed the committee with the ideas and projects credit unions have put in place in their communities. Please join the committee in congratulating this year’s winners and remember: It’s never too early to start thinking about submitting your own entry for 2018,”

The Dora Maxwell Awards were given to the following CUs separated by asset size:

Less than $50 Million in assets:

First: Patterson Federal Credit Union, Arkansas

Second: Sabattus Credit Union, Maine

Honorable mention: Tallahassee-Leon Federal Credit Union, Florida

$50 – 250 Million in assets:

First: Financial One Credit Union, Minnesota

Second: Cove Federal Credit Union, Kentucky

Honorable mention: West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania

$250 Million - $1 Billion in assets

First: Financial Center First Credit Union, Indiana

Second: First Choice America Credit Union, West Virginia

Honorable mention: First Commerce Credit Union, Florida

More than $1 billion

First: American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania

Second: BayPort Credit Union, Virginia

Honorable mention: Local Government Federal Credit Union, North Carolina

Chapter or Credit Union Group

First: Southwest Credit Union Outreach Alliance, Ohio

Dora Maxwell was an original signer of CUNA’s constitution and organized hundreds of credit unions throughout the U.S.

The Louise Herring Award was given to the following CUs separated by asset size:

Less than $50 Million in assets

First: Riverways Federal Credit Union, Missouri

Second: Tallahassee-Leon Federal Credit Union, Florida

Third: Financial Health Federal Credit Union, Indiana

$50 – 250 Million in assets

First: Public Service Credit Union, Michigan

Second: Health Center Credit Union, Georgia

Third: Electro Savings Credit Union, Missouri

$250 Million - $1 Billion in assets

First: St. Louis Community Credit Union, Missouri

Second: Financial Center First Credit Union, Indiana

Honorable mention: Freedom First Credit Union, Virginia

More than $1 Billion

First: Hanscom Federal Credit Union, Massachusetts

Second: Rogue Credit Union, Oregon

Honorable mention: GESA Credit Union, Washington

Louise Herring was also an original signer, and she was an Ohio delegate to the 1934 national credit union conference in Estes Park, Colo.

The Desjardins Award was given to the following CUs separated by asset size:

$50 – 250 Million in assets

First: Electro Savings Credit Union, Missouri

Second: Fort Lee Federal Credit Union, Virginia

Honorable mention: 360 Federal Credit Union, Connecticut

$250 Million - $1 Billion in assets

First: Financial Center First Credit Union, Indiana

Second: SPIRE Credit Union, Minnesota

Honorable mention: Alliance Catholic Credit Union, Michigan

More than $1 billion

First: Patelco Credit Union, California

Second: Michigan State University Federal CU, Michigan

Honorable mention: Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia

Alphonese Desjardins was the founder of the North American credit union movement.