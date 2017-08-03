LAS VEGAS—Just nine months after the conclusion of one of the nastiest, most vitriolic presidential election campaigns in history, the normally nice and polite credit union world got a taste of bluster, trash talking and name calling – all in the spirit of creating dialogue about the virtues of introducing a sales culture in credit unions.

It all took place at Caesar’s Place here, during the 40th edition of the Directors & CEOs Leadership Convention. For more coverage of the first day's events, click here.