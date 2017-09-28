The National Credit Union Foundation announced that it will accept donations through CUAid.coop -- the online disaster relief system -- to raise money for credit union people affected by Hurricane Maria.

“Based on news reports and limited communication with credit union staff in Puerto Rico, the situation is truly dire,” said Christopher Morris, communications director at the Foundation. “With CUAid now actively assisting credit union people affected by three large-scale disasters, we are now directing people to donate to the Foundation’s General Disaster Relief Fund, which will allow us the flexibility to direct dollars to wherever they are needed most on an ongoing basis.”