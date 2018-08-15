The National Credit Union Foundation, Madison, Wis., on Tuesday said it is “working closely” with staff at the California and Nevada Credit Union League to direct disaster relief funds to credit union people affected by recent wildfires in Northern California.

The Foundation noted the Golden State is suffering through some of the worst wildfires in history.

According to the NCUF, donations to the Foundation’s General Disaster Relief Fund are being used for any credit union employees and volunteers affected by these wildfires. The Foundation said credit union supporters in every state can make donations at any time to the General Disaster Relief Fund at cuaid.coop.

“After an unprecedented summer of natural disasters in 2017, we encourage everyone to give to the Foundation’s General Disaster Relief Fund to help prepare for another summer of potential loss; including the already catastrophic fires in Northern California,” Gigi Hyland, the Foundation’s executive director, said in a statement. “The General Disaster Relief Fund allows the flexibility to quickly shift aid between the individual efforts as each situation evolves and need becomes present.”

The NCUF said 100 percent of the donations through CUAid go to credit union disaster relief. The Foundation reminded it does not use disaster relief funds to pay for the CUAid.coop web platform or any of the Foundation costs to administer the national disaster relief program for credit unions.

In the event any donations to the "General Disaster Relief Fund" are not used for a current disaster affecting credit union people, the funds will be used for any future credit union disaster relief efforts, the organization said.

The National Credit Union Foundation is the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement.