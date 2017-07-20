William Kennedy has been named the president and CEO of HUD Federal Credit Union, succeeding Lee Hancock, who is retiring after 33 years of service.

Kennedy is a veteran of the movement, having served a number of credit unions in a variety of positions over the years. He comes to HUD FCU from Congressional FCU, where he was manager of finance and accounting. Prior to that he was CFO at Department of the Interior FCU and Jersey Shore FCU, and has been a CEO at other credit unions.