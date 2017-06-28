The national credit union trade associations are continuing their joint push in support of the National Credit Union Administration’s new field of membership rule.

The Credit Union National Association, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions and CUNA Mutual Group have together filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, supporting NCUA’s cross-motion for summary judgement against a lawsuit filed by the American Bankers Association challenging the FOM rule.