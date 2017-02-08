The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors has approved the reaccreditation of state credit union regulatory agencies in Kentucky and Ohio, following the two agencies’ recent five-year reviews.
Kentucky has earned its sixth NASCUS accreditation since winning its first in 1992, while Ohio has gained its fourth NAFCU accreditation since its first was awarded in 2001. The Ohio agency earned a joint accreditation with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.
