CU Realty Services LLC has inducted eight credit union clients into its newly formed “Million Dollar Club” in recognition of their efforts to make homeownership more affordable.
CURS explained that by using its HomeAdvantage program, each of these credit unions has given back more than $1 million in cash rewards to its members at closing, cumulatively saving their members more than $17 million.
