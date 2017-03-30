This Friday, the $655 million institution will appear on a segment of “Designing Spaces,” a home improvement show on the Lifetime TV network that highlights the value of using local lenders when purchasing a home.

Tropical Financial said the segment will feature a recently married couple from Hollywood, Calif. -- Chad and Elizabeth Virtanen -- who bought their first house with a mortgage from the credit union. The episode also features interviews with Helen McGiffin, Tropical Financial’s senior vice president and chief lending officer, as well as Amy McGraw, vice president of marketing, in which the two executives discuss the advantages of using a local lender in such transactions.