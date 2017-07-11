Credit union trade groups are claiming a victory in the ongoing battle against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
On Monday, CFPB Director Richard Cordray pledged the bureau would issue a new proposal raising the home equity line of credit reporting threshold to exempt institutions that originate fewer that 500 HELOCs in either of the last two years from reporting requirements, a five-fold increase over the current threshold.
