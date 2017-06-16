The recent passing of Elizabeth N. Hamilton, 92, marked the end of what may be the longest tenure at a credit union in American history, according to Summit Credit Union, Greensboro, N.C.
Hamilton, known as “Sis,” who died on May 30, served as chief executive officer of Summit for an astounding 55 years, and served on the board for 70 years.
