One economist at the Credit Union National Association is rejecting a theory put forth by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan that the U.S. bond market is in a bubble that may burst due to a forecasted rise in inflation as a result of increased spending as the U.S. nears full employment.

According to latest CUNA economic update, while the economy is reaching full employment, incomes are not rising quickly, and economist Mike Schenk suggested incomes in the retail sector are being capped and many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.