A dozen credit unions have signed on to implement Lending 360, an account and loan origination system from CU Direct, the Ontario, Calif.-based lending technology and automotive solutions provider for credit unions.
According to CU Direct, Lending 360 offers “dynamic features that streamline the entire loan application process,” which it said gives credit unions the ability to enhance loan officer efficiency and the member experience.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In