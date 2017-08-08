CU Direct announced its credit union partners have surpassed Capital One to become the No. 1 auto lender in the country at the mid-way point of 2017.

CU Direct has issued almost 568,000 auto loans through the end of June, edging Capital One, which has booked about 566,000. Wells Fargo Dealer Services was a distant third at about 376,000.

Wells Fargo was the No. 1 auto lender in 2016, with CU Direct partners in the No. 2 position.

Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of CU Direct

Some 1,100 credit unions are now using CU Direct's CUDL Lending Platform, and the company reported 18.2 percent growth through June, while the overall marketplace growth shows a 4.4 percent decrease.

In addition, about 14,000 auto dealers nationwide are using the CUDL Lending Platform