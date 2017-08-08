CU Direct announced its credit union partners have surpassed Capital One to become the No. 1 auto lender in the country at the mid-way point of 2017.
CU Direct has issued almost 568,000 auto loans through the end of June, edging Capital One, which has booked about 566,000. Wells Fargo Dealer Services was a distant third at about 376,000.
Wells Fargo was the No. 1 auto lender in 2016, with CU Direct partners in the No. 2 position.
Some 1,100 credit unions are now using CU Direct's CUDL Lending Platform, and the company reported 18.2 percent growth through June, while the overall marketplace growth shows a 4.4 percent decrease.
In addition, about 14,000 auto dealers nationwide are using the CUDL Lending Platform
