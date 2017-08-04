CSCU, the payments processing association, announced that Robert Hackney, president and CEO, will retire at the end of the year after having served for 19 years.
Under CSCU’s long-time succession plan, Tom Davis, currently SVP of finance and technology, will assume the role of president and COO, effective immediately, and become CEO effective January 1, 2018.
