In celebration of International Credit Union Day, credit union service organization CSCU is launching a social media campaign to raise money for hurricane relief efforts. From Oct. 9-20, the payments CUSO will donate $5 for every Facebook post and tweet containing pictures and videos of CUs' plans and activities for International CU Day with the hashtag #CSCU, and $10 for each share or retweet of CSCU’s posts and tweets with the hashtag #ICUDay.

“This social media campaign is an opportunity for us to show our support of the CU movement and encourage CUs to share what they are doing to celebrate the day, while thinking of our colleagues who may not be able to celebrate this year,” Jennifer Bryant, CSCU vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “In September, we made donations to the American Red Cross and CUAID, so we plan on making this donation to the World Council of Credit Unions’ (WOCCU’s) Caribbean Relief Efforts in recognition of the global support that CUs provide to each other and to help the 15 countries across the Caribbean that have been seriously impacted by hurricanes Irma and Maria.”

In the U.S., International CU Day is being coordinated by CUNA and the World Council of Credit Unions with the theme “Dreams Thrive Here” and by using the hashtag #ICUDay.

“Through this effort, CSCU also wants to bring more awareness around International CU Day and the impact of the movement globally,” Bryant said in the release. “Additionally, we want to highlight the CU philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and showcase what CUs and CUSOs do for CUs around the world. We plan to match the funds raised from this campaign.”

International Credit Union Day has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948.

