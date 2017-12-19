Tampa, Fla.-based credit union service organization CSCU on Monday said it has formed a new company, known as Trellance.

According to CSCU, the new company will lean on the CUSO’s payments experience and expertise.

“Trellance was created to focus on offering innovative ideas, programs and services to help credit unions grow and compete,” CSCU said in a statement.

The new company will be led by Tom Davis, who will wear dual hats as president of CSCU and president of Trellance. CSCU’s Optimize card growth solutions offerings and the company’s thought leadership initiative, The Payments Review, will be under the Trellance company umbrella going forward.

“We have created Trellance to provide solutions to our members who are faced with the challenge of accessing quality talent and expertise to implement new strategies,” said Davis. “The name Trellance is inspired by the interlocking strength and support of a garden trellis, representing the structure and solutions we provide to help credit unions thrive.”

CSCU noted it introduced the Optimize portfolio of solutions in 2016 to address the needs of credit unions as they faced the fast-paced, dynamic payments industry. Under the Trellance brand, Optimize will continue to offer both programmatic and customized marketing campaigns to help credit unions engage their members, managed entirely by Trellance from development to implementation on behalf of the participating credit union.

Said Davis, “With Trellance, our delivery model has been built to implement strategies to drive growth and allow our credit unions to focus on member engagement.”

The new company will have a new website, www.trellance.com. CSCU’s annual conference, known as immersion18 and planned for May 7-11, 2018, will be held under the Trellance brand at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

