Speed and ease of use have made online lenders increasingly popular with consumers, but those same qualities have put them in fraudsters’ cross hairs.

There were approximately a million cyberattacks targeting online lending applications in 2016, according to a report from the security firm ThreatMetrix. Had the thieves been successful in every attempt, $10 billion would have stolen. Overall, the number of attacks specifically aimed at alternative lending increased 150% from the third quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter.