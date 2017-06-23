More than 60% of all U.S. payment cards are now EMV-enabled and just over half of all merchants are chip-compliant, which has slashed counterfeit card risk for many operators.
But the U.S. has a long way to go before full conversion to the EMV standard is completely finished, and those who delay may find themselves in the cross-hairs of criminals poised to exploit obvious holes in the system.
