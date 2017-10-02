In honor of International Credit Union Day on Oct. 19, CU Solutions Group has partnered with Gas Station TV and 22 state credit union leagues to run credit union commercials at all GSTV-affiliated gas stations in 32 participating states from Oct. 13-19 2017.

The promotion will highlight the benefits of credit union membership and will be shown at nearly 12,000 gas stations, delivering an expected 43 million impressions, according to CU Solutions Group. GSTV reaches hundreds of millions of viewers every month at leading gas retailers like Exxon-Mobil, BP, Chevron and Conoco-Phillips among others. The stations are concentrated in areas on the west coast, upper Midwest and the southeast.

Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group and the Michigan Credit Union League

“Our partner, GSTV, offers a proven and effective way to reach engaged audiences,” Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group, said in a press release. “This promotion will help share the credit union story across the country, increase awareness and engage new members in a big way. We’re excited to work together promoting the credit union difference on such a far-reaching project.”

The GSTV audience is well-aligned with credit union audience targets. Adults 18 to 49 comprise 69 percent of the network’s viewership, and 41 percent of GSTV viewers are between the ages of 18 and 34, a significantly higher proportion than the general population.

“Messaging for the campaign is based on valuable consumer research conducted by the Credit Union National Association,” Adams said in the release. “This is being leveraged by 22 credit union leagues across the county, which is once again, another testament to the power of the CUNA/league system.”

CUSG said recent research has shown advertising on GSTV drives significant increases in consumer favorability toward products and services offered by credit unions, with higher ad recall compared to that of television.

International Credit Union Day has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948.

