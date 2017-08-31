As the death toll from monster hurricane Harvey continues to rise, southeastern Texas still faces massive flooding from torrential rains and a monumental rescue, search and clean-up operation.

Credit unions and their affiliates across the country continue to pour in donations and offer their support for the beleaguered Gulf Coast region. At the national level, both the Credit Union National Association and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions have made donations to the relief effort and are encouraging CUs and other organizations within the industry to do the same.