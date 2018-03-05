Credit Unions for Kids is inviting CUs around the country to join a campaign to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from March 5-11.

According to Joe Dearborn, senior director at Credit Unions for Kids, America’s credit unions have collectively raised more than $170 million for CMN Hospitals since 1996. CU4Kids is the third-highest contributor to CMN behind Walmart and Costco.

CUs can spread awareness about the campaign by wearing a bandage, taking a photo and sharing that photo with the #ChildrensHospitalsWeek.

Credit unions can also tune into a Facebook-Live-A-Thon on March 7 at 7:30 pm EST through CMN’s Facebook page, where there will be an option to donate.

Credit union professionals can join charity gamers at Extra Life United from March 7-10. Participants attend panels and workshops and game in a tournament to unlock donations for local CMN Hospitals. The event will be broadcast live on Twitch, a game-broadcasting software.

"With the second annual #ChildrensHospitalsWeek in 2018, we’re taking the opportunity to honor not only our Champions and partners, but also the hundreds of children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada who impact the lives of millions of children annually," John Lauck, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, said in a press release. "We’re reminded daily of the fact that contributions of all sizes add up to provide critical funding for pediatric medical equipment, services, research and charitable care, and that community donations are vital for local kids in need."

