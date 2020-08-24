Credit unions in South Carolina unveil post-merger branding

With members of Anderson Federal Credit Union having voted to approve a merger with SC Telco FCU, the two brands have announced plans for their new name once the combination takes place.

Brian McKay, president and CEO of SC Telco Federal Credit Union

Effective in early 2021, the two CUs will move forward as Spero Financial. An announcement on the SC Telco website noted that the name is pronounced “sparrow” and the new branding is meant to bring to mind "images of the industrious bird that is small in stature but agile, vigilant, and highly adaptable — characteristics that align with the organization’s commitment of providing innovative and dynamic financial solutions and service to its members.”

The combined institution will be headquartered in Greenville, S.C., and serve more than 59,000 members with $525 million in assets.

“With over 150 collective years of helping South Carolinians improve their financial lives, it’s only fitting that our new name should have its origin in our home state’s most recognizable symbol — the Great Seal of South Carolina,” said Brian McKay, president and CEO of SC Telco and the merged credit union. “There, we read the Latin motto ‘Dum Spiro Spero’ meaning ‘While I breathe, I hope.’ Spero means hope — a word that’s deeply rooted in our unchanging mission and cooperative spirit of people helping people.”

The new logo and additional branding will be rolled out during the rest of this year as SC Telco transitions to the new name. Anderson Federal branches will rebrand once the merger is completed early next year.