Credit unions in the south are touting continued growth during the first half of 2017, according to data provided by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions, the trade association for credit unions in Alabama and Florida.

Credit unions in both states saw continued improvements across a variety of growth metrics during the first two quarters of the year. In Alabama, average assets are up 3.2 percent, rising from $185 million to $191 million. Member business lending has also risen from $610 million to $653 million (7 percent) since the start of the year, while total loans have grown by about $500 million.

Among other data from Alabama:



Membership exceeded two million members, or 1.6 percent growth

Loan growth stands at 4.9 percent, on par with the national average

ROA rose to 62 basis points, up from 58 basis points at the end of 2016

Loan-to-asset ratios rose from 48.2 percent to 48.9 percent

Sunshine State success

Florida’s CUs are also sitting pretty, the league said, exceeding the national average when it comes to growth rates for total assets, MBLs, savings and lending.

Among the recent highlights:


