Asking for deregulation is one thing. Actually getting it, of course, is another. But more: implementing it is a whole other ball game.

Credit unions are lobbying hard for regulatory reform – most notably related to a variety of aspects of the Dodd-Frank Act, including the structure and purview (or even the very existence) of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Durbin Amendment and more. But some credit union advocates worry that CUs haven’t thought through what happens next.