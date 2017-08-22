WASHINGTON — Credit union executives defend the credit union tax exemption during a meeting Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin is leading the Trump administration’s tax reform efforts and credit union advocates are fearful policymakers could target their exemption from federal taxes. During the meeting, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions presented a January 2017 study that found "removing the credit union tax exemption would actually cost the federal government $38 billion in lost income tax revenue over the next 10 years.”