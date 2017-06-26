The National Credit Union Administration has made another decision that is sure to aggravate the banking industry.
The agency’s lawyers have drafted a “safe harbor” opinion that paves the way for credit unions to securitize and sell loans. The seven-page opinion, announced Friday at the June meeting of the NCUA’s governing board, needs no proposal or comment period.
