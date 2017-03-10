A North Carolina credit union has agreed to buy most of the operations of a Chicago bank that failed earlier this year.
Self-Help Credit Union in Durham, N.C., will buy nine branches and $200 million in deposits that once belonged to Seaway Bank & Trust from State Bank of Texas in Dallas. State Bank bought the bulk of Seaway when regulators closed the bank on Jan. 27.
