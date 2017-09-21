It is far too early for financial institutions to tally all the costs of the Equifax data breach. But one Wisconsin credit union is already taking the embattled company to court.
Summit Credit Union, which is based in Madison and has 34 locations around the state, is believed to be the first U.S. financial institution to sue over the massive security failure. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for a range of anticipated costs resulting from the breach.
