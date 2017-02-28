Credit Union of Southern California has selected Fiserv's Architect platform for digital banking, which Fiserv says will enable the $1.2 billion-asset CU to deliver a “unified digital banking experience,” helping it to meet the needs of today’s connected consumers and facilitating the growth plans of the credit union.

According to Fiserv, the real-time integration of Architect into the credit union’s core account processing platform, and the fact Architect is a hosted solution that does not require extensive on-site support, were key factors in the selection.