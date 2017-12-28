Credit Union of Ohio has signed with Corelation, Inc., to convert to its core processing system to the vendor’s KeyStone platform.

The $141 million-asset CU serves 18,757 members from its headquarters in Hilliard, Ohio. President and CEO Rich Capuano said in a press release that the credit union is making the switch in order to boost efficiencies by automating manual processes.

Rich Capuano, president and CEO of Credit Union of Ohio

“Any time we asked for automated processes or knowledge management solutions there was a cost or it wasn’t something that was available,” Capuano said in the release. “Product enhancements or promotions were also limited which in return limited our ability to provide various offerings to our membership.”

Capuano believes the new core will give employees more time to interact with members instead of entering data, and that KeyStone’s customization of dashboards and real-time data will help the credit union be more innovative.

