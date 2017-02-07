Print Email Reprints Share

Credit Union of Georgia on Monday named Jerry Ragan its new president and CEO.

The Woodstock, Ga.-based CU said its board of directors conducted a national search involving more than 100 applicants. In the end, the board selected Ragan from the credit union’s own backyard in Marietta, Ga.

