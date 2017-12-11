Frank Shoffner became the new president of $785 million Credit Union of America, Wichita, Kan., on Dec. 1, the CU announced Monday.

Bob Thurman, current president and CEO, will be retiring effective March 1, 2018, which will put a close to a 43-year career with Credit Union of America. Shoffner then will become president and CEO.

Over the past 23 years, Shoffner has served CUA members as vice president of lending, senior vice president of lending, and, most recently, chief operating officer. His tenure also includes nine years of overseeing retail branch operations.

According to Credit Union of America, Shoffner has been “instrumental in developing systems and personnel to position CUA as the leading auto lender in the Wichita metropolitan area, including a robust indirect lending program,” the credit union said in a statement.

Shoffner, born and raised in Caldwell, Kan., has lived, worked and raised his family in Wichita since 1989. He graduated from high school in Spearville, Kan., received his associates degree from Hutchinson Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas.

“I am quite fortunate to have the opportunity to work for and now lead Credit Union of America in its future growth and service to the membership,” Shoffner said. “It is invigorating to be part of an organization that offers a friendly and open culture to all that come through our doors. We are a market leader not only in growth, but also innovation and service. It feels good to know that CUA contributes to the overall successes of the communities it serves and the livelihood of our 250 employees.”

David Blakemore, chairman of CUA’s board of directors, led the committee charged with finding Thurman’s successor.

“We are very pleased to be able to select Frank Shoffner as CUA’s new president,” Blakemore said. “Frank is a seasoned credit union executive, who has been key to CUA’s success and embodies CUA’s ‘Welcome to Friendly’ spirit. The CUA board thanks Bob Thurman for his many years of outstanding leadership at CUA, as well as his many contributions to the credit union movement, both in Kansas and nationally.”

Thurman said he is “extremely thankful for the opportunity to work for this member-driven organization for 43 years and to lead it for the last 37 years.”

“We have built a great organization whose culture is focused on serving our members and creating a thriving working environment,” Thurman said. “I was fortunate to have a strong team of managers and staff, and the benefit of excellent leadership from our volunteer board and supervisory committee over these many years. I am proud of our accomplishments and I am very confident in Frank Shoffner, his team, and their ability and drive to continue CUA’s success.”

CUA serves more than 65,000 members online and at 13 full-service locations in Wichita, Derby, Goddard, Great Bend and Salina, and a corporate office located in Wichita. Established in 1935, originally as a teachers’ credit union, CUA now serves a community based field of membership, with special interest and expertise in serving educators and healthcare workers. As of Oct. 31, CUA’s assets totaled $785 million and loans totaled $672 million.

