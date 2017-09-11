In the wake of catastrophic hurricanes Harvey and Irma, credit union entities continue to band together to provide relief for credit union employees and members living in the areas hardest hit by the storm.
The National Credit Union Foundation announced on Monday that it has activated the online disaster relief system CUAid.coop to raise money for credit union people affected by Hurricane Irma. Credit union supporters in every state can make donations at cuaid.coop.
