Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids, Mich., has agreed to buy Encore Bank in Naples, Fla.

The $5.2 billion-asset credit union will pay about $60 million in cash to acquire Encore and its parent company, Ovation Holdings. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

