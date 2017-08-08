Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids, Mich., has agreed to buy Encore Bank in Naples, Fla.
The $5.2 billion-asset credit union will pay about $60 million in cash to acquire Encore and its parent company, Ovation Holdings. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.
