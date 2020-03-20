Credit Union Cherry Blossom race called off due to coronavirus

One of the credit union industry’s most high-profile events has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk, scheduled for April 5 in Washington, has been called off. Associated events, including the Credit Union SacTown Run in Sacramento, have also been canceled. The announcement came earlier this week.

A statement from Event Director Phil Stewart said the organizing committee “tried everything we could to keep the tradition alive” but current conditions made cancellation inevitable. Rather than attempting to reschedule this year’s race, organizers are promoting next year’s run, which will be held on April 11, 2021.

Aside from being a big event for CUs, the annual race is also a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the credit union movement’s philanthropic partner of choice. As reported, the CEO of CMN hospitals died unexpectedly in February.

“We completely understand the decision to cancel this year’s race,” Teri Nestel, interim president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, said in an emailed statement. “The health and safety of everyone is priority No. 1 right now. We are deeply grateful the organizers have asked all race participants to donate their race fees to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. During this time, children’s hospitals are caring for the most vulnerable kids. With the credit union industry’s continued support, together, we can change kids’ health to change the future.”