Credit union executives are earning bigger paychecks.
That's according to the 2018 annual executive compensation report from the Madison, Wis.-based Credit Union Executives Society, an international membership association for CU executives.
The results were compiled from responses by credit union employees submitted during the first quarter of 2018.
Among the findings from this year's report:
- From 2017 to 2018, CEOs base salary increased by 7.5 percent, while their total compensation increased by 7.6 percent
- Over that same time period, credit union chief operating officers saw the largest total compensation increase of 9.2 percent
- The top four factors contributing to CEO’s bonuses were: earnings, board evaluation, loan growth, and membership growth
- More than 22 percent of CEOs were reported to have their Certified Credit Executive designation.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In