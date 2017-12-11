Credit union executives are earning bigger paychecks.

That's according to the 2018 annual executive compensation report from the Madison, Wis.-based Credit Union Executives Society, an international membership association for CU executives.

The results were compiled from responses by credit union employees submitted during the first quarter of 2018.

Among the findings from this year's report:



From 2017 to 2018, CEOs base salary increased by 7.5 percent, while their total compensation increased by 7.6 percent

Over that same time period, credit union chief operating officers saw the largest total compensation increase of 9.2 percent

The top four factors contributing to CEO’s bonuses were: earnings, board evaluation, loan growth, and membership growth

More than 22 percent of CEOs were reported to have their Certified Credit Executive designation.



