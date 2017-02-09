NACHA, The Electronic Payments Association, on Wednesday announced the election of new officers to its board of directors, including a credit union CEO in the No. 2 spot.
James Morrell, president and CEO of $172 million Peninsula Community Federal Credit Union in Shelton, Wash., was elected NACHA vice chairperson.
