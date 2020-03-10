Coronavirus strikes again as CU analytics conference rescheduled

August is shaping up to be a busy month for credit union conferences as yet another industry event has been rescheduled in light of the coronavirus.

The CULytics Summit, originally scheduled for late March, will now kick off Aug. 24 at the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Wash.

“None of us want to take an unnecessary risk of exposure and we all want to do our part in containing whatever spread of COVID-19 is already underway,” Medhavi Singla, community manager at CULytics, said in an email.

In place of the originally scheduled event, a virtual summit is planned for March 31, including some of the same speakers and content originally slated for that day.

The CULytics event is at least the second credit union conference to be impacted by the spread of COVID-19. CO-OP Financial Services announced it was shifting its annual THINK conference to August. A host of industry groups have conferences scheduled in the coming months but only a few so far has announced cancellations or postponements, though at least one conference-planning consultant has said there could be a domino effect once cancellations begin.

Additional coverage of how the coronavirus is impacting credit unions can be found here.

