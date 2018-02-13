Credit Union 1, based in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday said it has promoted James Wileman, formerly chief operating officer for the $1 billion-asset institution, to president and CEO.

Wileman replaces Paul Yang, Credit Union 1’s previous president/CEO. Yang began at CU1 in December 2016 and served until last month.

Prior to joining the credit union in 2010, Wileman served as CEO of Alps Federal Credit Union in Sitka, Alaska, for four years. Alps FCU currently has $54 million in assets.

James Wileman, president and CEO of Credit Union 1

Wileman joined Credit Union 1 as manager of its branch in Mountain View, Alaska, in 2010. In 2012, he was promoted to oversee all CU1 branches. In 2014, Wileman joined the credit union’s senior management team, where he is credited with contributing to the development and implementation of short- and long-term credit union goals and objectives. In May 2015, his position expanded to vice president of member and administrative services, and then to senior vice president of operations, before being promoted to chief operating officer of the credit union in 2016.

Colin Baxter, Credit Union 1’s board chairman, said in a statement on behalf of the board of directors, “We are confident that James has both the technical and leadership skills required to move Credit Union 1 forward while simultaneously supporting and enhancing our internal culture and commitment to our members and the communities in which we operate.”

In a personal message to all Credit Union 1 employees upon his promotion, Wileman said: “You each give the day-in and day-out effort of serving our members and supporting each other. Thank you! It matters, and it’s why we are here as a team. You all are great at what you do, and we will always work to get better. Credit Union 1 is a great place to be! I’m excited for this new position because I get to work with the best people ever – all of you.”

Wileman holds a degree in Business Administration with a Management Emphasis. In 2007, he graduated from Western Credit Union National Association Management School.

Credit Union 1 was founded more than 65 years ago. Today, it serves more than 84,000 members via 13 branches. Anyone who lives or works in Alaska is eligible to join Credit Union 1.

