The National Credit Union Administration on Wednesday said it has received an additional $400 million from banking giant Credit Suisse.
NCUA said it received $400 million from Credit Suisse for claims arising from losses related to purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities by U.S. Central Federal Credit Union, Southwest Corporate Federal Credit Union, and Western Corporate Federal Credit Union.
