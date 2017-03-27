Print Email Reprints Share

Credit scores are about to acquire a big blind spot, and mortgage lenders worry they'll be on the hook for bad loans they made while relying on inflated scores.

On July 1, data on tax liens and civil judgments will be scrubbed from credit files under the National Consumer Assistance Plan. The plan, which came about as a result of settlements Experian, Equifax and TransUnion entered with 32 state attorneys general, established minimum standards for an item to be included in a file.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial