Credit scores are about to acquire a big blind spot, and mortgage lenders worry they'll be on the hook for bad loans they made while relying on inflated scores.

On July 1, data on tax liens and civil judgments will be scrubbed from credit files under the National Consumer Assistance Plan. The plan, which came about as a result of settlements Experian, Equifax and TransUnion entered with 32 state attorneys general, established minimum standards for an item to be included in a file.